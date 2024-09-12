Top track

I Am Loco

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ill Niño

Rescue Rooms
Thu, 12 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Am Loco
Got a code?

About

Born Again Concerts proudly presents

25 YEARS OF LATIN METAL

ILL NIÑO

plus very special guests EKTOMORF

Latin Metallers, Ill Niño, have announced a European and UK tour entitled the ‘25 Years Of Latin Metal Tour’ to mark a quarter century of their care...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ektomorf, Ill Niño

Venue

Rescue Rooms

25 Goldsmith St, Nottingham NG1 5LB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.