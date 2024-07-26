DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Blood Club are a post-punk inspired band, drawing inspiration from each band member’s latin roots to create a unique, multilingual sound in their work. Founded by lead singer Jesse Flores in 2022, the band has amassed thousands of listeners during their fi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.