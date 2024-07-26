Top track

gastado

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blood Club x bloody/bath

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 26 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

gastado
Got a code?

About

Blood Club are a post-punk inspired band, drawing inspiration from each band member’s latin roots to create a unique, multilingual sound in their work. Founded by lead singer Jesse Flores in 2022, the band has amassed thousands of listeners during their fi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blood Club, bloody/bath

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.