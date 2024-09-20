Top track

Terrorvision - Oblivion

Terrorvision

Islington Assembly Hall
Fri, 20 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £34.08

About

Formed in 1988 in Bradford, Terrorvision signed to EMI in 1991 and burst onto the rock scene with their attitude-laden debut ‘Formaldehyde’, which spawned a first-ever top 30 single ‘My House’. They decamped to New York to record second album ‘How to make...

Presented by Action!.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Terrorvision

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

