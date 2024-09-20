DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Formed in 1988 in Bradford, Terrorvision signed to EMI in 1991 and burst onto the rock scene with their attitude-laden debut ‘Formaldehyde’, which spawned a first-ever top 30 single ‘My House’. They decamped to New York to record second album ‘How to make...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs