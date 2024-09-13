Top track

I Am Loco

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

ILL NIÑO

The Underworld
Fri, 13 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Am Loco
Got a code?

About

Latin Metallers, Ill Niño, have announced a European and UK tour entitled the ‘25 Years Of Latin Metal Tour’ to mark a quarter century of their career. The tour will feature direct support from modern metal machine Ektomorf, alongside nu-groove upstarts Mi...

Presented by The Underworld.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ill Niño

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs