The Palms - Push Off

The Palms, Marlon Funaki, Lucia Zambetti

Soda Bar
Fri, 26 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Palms - Push Off
About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Started in Los Angeles, CA in 2015, The Palms have become a formidable player in today’s Independent musical landscape. With their signature California sound, an underground modern-day classic in “P...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Palms, Marlon Funaki

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

