Daarling, Madame Reaper, Anfang, Midamerican Elevator

Sleeping Village
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$15 Adv + Fees | 21+

Chicago 3-piece daarling released their debut album The Deep Within late last year. The band, made up of Andrew Bess (guitar), Rob Kristan (drums), and Erin Lyle (vocals, bass), creates an interesting blend of alt-rock and shoegaze th...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

