Top track

Bright Star - Sunset Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Adp showcase

E1
Fri, 24 May, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bright Star - Sunset Mix
Got a code?

About

It’s a melodic techno showcase of epic proportions on Friday 24th May, as ADP welcome in four leading lights of the genre. Pantha du prince and Stimming will lead proceedings on the night, two artists who are well-versed in curating emotionally-charged mus...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ECMC LIMITED.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Stimming, Pantha du Prince, Leena Punks and 1 more

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.