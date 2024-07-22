DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jeff Parker ETA IVtet

Zebulon
Mon, 22 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jeff Parker ETA IVtet

Mondays at Enfield Tennis Academy, x2 LPs of long-form, lyrical, groove-based free improv by acclaimed guitarist & composer Jeff Parker's ETA IVtet is at last here. Recorded live at ETA (referencing David Foster Wallace), a bar in LA...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jeff Parker ETA IVtet

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

