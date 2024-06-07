DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Syzygie Summer Convention

Folklore Hoxton
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

An opportunity for like-minded members of the gilded order of Syzygie to celebrate the arrival of the summer months and discuss, among other important topics, "music", "Modern Liv", "Joey Penaliggon" and "Dj Fabi". "Syzygie" must not be discussed under any...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Syzygie, Modern liv

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

