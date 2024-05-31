Top track

The Body Move

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Toy Tonics Summer Jam

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)
Fri, 31 May, 10:00 pm
DJSegrate
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Body Move
Got a code?

About

Toy Tonics Summer Jam Milano, May 31st at Magnolia, Milano

Our favorite party where dancing and having fun are the most important things is back in Milan. The first Toy Tonics summer party in Milan is a real jam of talented artists led by Kapote and reinf...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Frogger Società Cooperativa a R.L..

Lineup

3
Toy Tonics, Kapote, STUMP VALLEY and 3 more

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.