Fruit Bowl . III

Cherry Complex
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
PartySeattle
From $17.85
About

Fruit Bowl (@itsfruitbowl) is a queer fashion competition produced by Mona Real and BeautyBoiz events occurring every last Saturday of the month through spring. Entering its third season now at Cherry Nightclub, local professionals across...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cherry.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

