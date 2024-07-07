DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hellaa Melanin and Soul Surge have come together to bring you 'Speed Paints', a collaborative painting workshop that prioritises connections.
Expect an afternoon of wholesome activities; every attendee will contribute to multiple paintings whilst mingling...
