Hellaa Melanin x Soul Surge: Speed Paints

Prince of Peckham
Sun, 7 Jul, 2:00 pm
SocialLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hellaa Melanin and Soul Surge have come together to bring you 'Speed Paints', a collaborative painting workshop that prioritises connections.

Expect an afternoon of wholesome activities; every attendee will contribute to multiple paintings whilst mingling...

This is an 23+ event
Presented by Hellaa Melanin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Prince of Peckham

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

