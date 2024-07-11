Top track

Jungle - Keep Moving

Jungle (DJ Set)

New Century
Thu, 11 Jul, 11:00 pm
DJManchester
From £19.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Jungle

Evolving from an anonymous studio project into a Mercury Prize-nominated group, these childhood friends pull together vintage-leaning instrumentals, falsetto vocals and tightly choreographed visuals to create something wholly new. Joined by a host of artis Read more

Event information

Now Wave presents Jungle (DJ Set)

New Century has a membership scheme and all you have to do is simply attend shows, we'll do the rest! Loyal to DICE, loyal...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Now Wave
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jungle

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open11:00 pm
1300 capacity

