140 2 Da Future: Rudeboy Records x Jtea

Market House Brixton
Fri, 3 May, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
£9.18
About

Get ready to immerse yourself in the pulsating beats of the underground scene at our electrifying Grime event in the heart of Brixton. Featuring an eclectic fusion of Grime, UK Garage, and Bassline, this night promises to be an unforgettable experience. He...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Market House.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Market House Brixton

443 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LN, United Kingdom
Doors open10:30 pm

