FVTVR invites Mano Le Tough, Yet More, Assayag

FVTVR
Wed, 8 May, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FVTVR invites Mano Le Tough, Yet More, Assayag

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par FVTVR.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mano Le Tough, Yet More

Venue

FVTVR

34 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
1000 capacity

