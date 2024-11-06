Top track

Six Organs of Admittance with Tashi Dorji

Eulogy
Wed, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$23.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eulogy Presents: Six Organs of Admittance with Tashi Dorji

Wednesday, November 6th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Six Organs of Admittance

With Time is Glass, Six Organs of Admittance is captured once again in...

All ages
Presented by Eulogy.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Six Organs of Admittance, Tashi Dorji

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

