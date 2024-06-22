Top track

Labyrinth presents: Hozho extended set

Village Underground
Sat, 22 Jun, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £20.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hozho brings his distinct Melodark sound to Village Underground on June 22nd for an extended set and his debut London headline show.

Hozho, is a Portuguese DJ and Producer. The moniker "Hozho" derives its origins from the Native American Navajo culture, s...

Presented by Labyrinth.
Lineup

Hozho

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

