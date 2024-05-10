DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Big Shafro édition Bresil au Solum (ex Faust)
Shafro x Fusión:
Le meilleur de l’Afrobeat et du Shatta rencontre le Baile Funk et les sons du Brésil
Main sur les genoux, prépare tes hanches ça va secouer
+ de 1500 personnes attendus dans l’un des meill...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.