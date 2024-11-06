Top track

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2024 - Sega Bodega & guests

Le Trianon
Wed, 6 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsParis
€33.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pitchfork Music Festival France 2024 présente Sega Bodega en concert le 6 novembre 2024 au Trianon !

Sega Bodega (producteur, interprète et directeur de label) alias Salvador Navarrete s'est forgé une réputation d'esprit créatif parmi les plus novateurs e...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Pitchfork Festival France.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sega Bodega

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

