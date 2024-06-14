DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Les Amazones d’Afrique

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The pan-African feminist supergroup embraces international voices to bring richly melodic and far-ranging music, and a message from Africa for the world.

Les Amazones d’Afrique is a creative blend of African heritage and new generation talent.

Formed wit...

This is a 14+ event
Part of Chaka Khan's Meltdown, presented by Southbank Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Les Amazones d'Afrique

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.