BANG, BOOM, BASH PARTY! With High on Stress, The Boot R&B and more!

Palmer's Bar Patio
Sat, 6 Jul, 2:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Doors 2 pm $15 advance $20 day of show $10 after 10

High On Stress~ "**Having backed Slim Dunlap on stage, and opened for Tommy Stinson, it’s no wonder High on Stress evoke the rootsier side of legends The Replacements. But behind the meaty, full-throttle...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Customers, High on Stress

Venue

Palmer's Bar Patio

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

