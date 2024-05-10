DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Storie di antifascismo senza retorica di Collini

Officine Cantelmo
Fri, 10 May, 9:30 pm
GigsLecce
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Max Collini, voce degli Offlaga Disco Pax prima e di Spartiti poi, ospite in diverse occasioni a “Propaganda live” su La7, racconterà episodi, aneddoti, eventi del passato e della contemporaneità.

Storie minime, personali, umane. Senza retorica, senza ero...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Coolclub.

Venue

Officine Cantelmo

Viale Michele De Pietro 8a, 73100 Lecce provincia di Lecce, Italia
Doors open9:00 pm

