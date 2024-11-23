DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

All-Stars Burlesque (Show 2)

Bush Hall
Sat, 23 Nov, 9:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £32.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ALL-STARS BURLESQUE is the 'Ultimate International Burlesque Extravaganza' coming to London due to high demand! Sold-out runs at the World Famous Edinburgh Fringe in 2023 and hot off the heels of the 2024 Festival!

A celebration of bodies, tradition and i...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bush Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open9:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

