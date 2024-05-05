Top track

Waajeed - Motor City Madness

Waajeed (Official Movement Pre-Party)

SILO Brooklyn
Sun, 5 May, 5:00 pm
DJNew York
About

Hailing from Detroit, Waajeed’s productions through the years have been known as both inventive and genre-defying. Waajeed first gained prominence in 1991 when he formed Slum Village with T3, Baatin & J Dilla. Later he created Bling 47, a label inspired by...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & RVDIOVCTIVE.
Lineup

Waajeed, Will OB

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

