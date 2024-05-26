Top track

Satin Jackets & Kimchii - Let Love Surround You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Satin Jackets Pool Party (Memorial Day Sunday)

Golden Hour @ Level 8
Sun, 26 May, 1:00 pm
PartySilver Lake
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Satin Jackets & Kimchii - Let Love Surround You
Got a code?

About

Breaking in summer pool party season at L.A's hottest new venue, Golden Hour at Level 8, featuring very special guest, SATIN JACKETS.

For table inquiries, please text +1 (818) 861-6653 or email jake@stereo-punks.com.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Stereo Punks.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Golden Hour @ Level 8

1254 South Figueroa Street, 8th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90015, United States
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.