Top track

Blue Spruce - A Song For You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blue Spruce EP Show

DROM
Thu, 29 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$23.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Blue Spruce - A Song For You
Got a code?

About

Blue Spruce is an indie alternative rock band based out of New York City that is passionate about making innovative music, videos, and making a positive change in the world through what they create.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blue Spruce

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.