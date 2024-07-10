DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chatty Ashdown- Work In Progress

The Bill Murray
Wed, 10 Jul, 5:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join Hatty Ashdown, writer of Comedy Central's Give Out Girls, as stared on BBC Radio 4 and host of the Funny Mummies Podcast, as she invites the audience to a brand-new game show: Chatty Ashdown. What would it look like if Flea bag was a game show and she...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hatty Ashdown

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open4:30 pm

