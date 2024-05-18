DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tell A Baddie 2 Tell A Baddie: Volume 2

The Black Lodge
Sat, 18 May, 9:00 pm
PartySeattle
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
📢 TELL A BADDIE 2 TELL A BADDIE 📢 VOL. 2✨Pull up to PURRR 🐈 A 𝐵𝒜𝒟 𝐵𝐼𝒯𝒞𝐻 experience celebrating the ⋆｡𝒹𝒾𝓋𝒾𝓃𝑒 𝒻𝑒𝓂𝒾𝓃𝒾𝓃𝑒 ｡⋆. curated by Tremenda Diosa + Friends SATURDAY 5.18.24 📢 Limited Early Bird Tickets on sale NOW!

🚨Early Bird...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Black Lodge.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Black Lodge

429 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle, Washington 98109, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

