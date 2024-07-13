Top track

Wailin' Storms - Hurricane Trash Wave

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wailin Storms, The Triceratops, Thunderon

The Woodshop
Sat, 13 Jul, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wailin' Storms - Hurricane Trash Wave
Got a code?

About

Originally formed in the unrelenting heat of Corpus Christi, Texas, WAILIN STORMS migrated east and ended up in Durham, North Carolina. Their sound is justly a mix of doom-punk and swampy rock, as elements of their prior and current surroundings culminate...

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thunderon, Wailin' Storms

Venue

The Woodshop

21 Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.