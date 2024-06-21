Top track

Hannah Wants & Chris Lorenzo - Breathe

HANNAH WANTS

Halcyon SF
Fri, 21 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
About Hannah Wants

Birmingham DJ Hannah Wants helped pave the way for women in the UK electronic scene. Her high-octane speed garage and bassline house sets have been featured on BBC Radio 1’s Essential Mix, FabricLive and Mixmag; and her 2019 single, ‘Call Me’, earnt her a Read more

Event information

HANNAH WANTS the UK producer returns serving up the best of TECH + HOUSE with her one-of-a-kind energy and selections. CAT LIU + J.LEI support the DEFECTED darling!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Halcyon.
Lineup

Hannah Wants

Venue

Halcyon SF

314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

