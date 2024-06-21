DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Birmingham DJ Hannah Wants helped pave the way for women in the UK electronic scene. Her high-octane speed garage and bassline house sets have been featured on BBC Radio 1’s Essential Mix, FabricLive and Mixmag; and her 2019 single, ‘Call Me’, earnt her a
Read more
HANNAH WANTS the UK producer returns serving up the best of TECH + HOUSE with her one-of-a-kind energy and selections. CAT LIU + J.LEI support the DEFECTED darling!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.