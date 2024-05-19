DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cari-Oke - The Caribbean Karaoke Experience

Ninety One Living Room
Sun, 19 May, 5:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Cari-Oke; the Caribbean Karaoke experience, makes its return for 2024; so get those vocal chords ready and join us on Sunday 19th May at Ninety One Living Room from 5pm - 11pm, for an evening of VIBES.

We’ll have our very own house band provided by AJL Mu...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.