Top track

Jay-Jay Johanson - Far Away - Radio Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jay-Jay Johanson en MAZO

Ochoymedio (Antigua Sala But)
Wed, 19 Feb 2025, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€24.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jay-Jay Johanson - Far Away - Radio Edit
Got a code?

About

Melancólico, poético, neurótico, versátil, son algunos de los adjetivos que se han dedicado a Jay-Jay Johanson, nacido Jäje Johanson (1969, Trollhättan, Suecia). Este crooner del siglo XXI comenzó su carrera discográfica en 1996, durante el auge del trip-h...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jay-Jay Johanson

Venue

Ochoymedio (Antigua Sala But)

Calle Barceló, 11, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.