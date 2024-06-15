Top track

Burna Boy - City Boys

Afro Love & Shattating rooftop club

Le ACE Club
Sat, 15 Jun, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🎆SOIREE AFRO LOVE SHATATTING 🎆 shatta ,dance hall hip hop 🧨 SAMEDI 15 JUIN 23H00 A 5H00 dans un club tout neuf au style Loft New Yorkais : LE ACE CLUB

Si tu aimes Burna Boy, Rema, Wizkid, Ckay, Maureen etc nos djs sauront te faire bouger.

Réunis ta te...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Tout le monde en parle.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anthony Lee

Venue

Le ACE Club

4 Rue Du Départ, 75015 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

