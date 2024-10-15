Top track

Big Fun, SCUD, The Jackoffs

miniBar
Tue, 15 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$15.44

About

With an abundance of unique charisma, personality and a hugely distinctive sound, LA outfit Big Fun have made a habit of delighting and surprising listeners with their off-kilter take on electronic alternative rock.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Big Fun

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

