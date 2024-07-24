Top track

Electric Blue Yonder - Blue Skye

Electric Blue Yonder, Banshee Tree

recordBar
Wed, 24 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

America's Space Folk group, Electric Blue Yonder, is an intrepid group of explorers seeking out Sonic Sensations and Vital Vibrations as they are found scattered about the Earth and Humanity. They transmit their findings across space and time to reach you...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Electric Blue Yonder, Banshee Tree

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

