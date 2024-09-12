DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nusar3000 en MAZO

El Sol
Thu, 12 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

nusar3000 se ha hecho a sí mismo en menos de dos años, adelantándose a sonidos que más tarde se han puesto de moda como son el jersey club y el funk brasileño. Esto junto a su creatividad a la hora de producir y sus divertidas sesiones de DJ, le han situad...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nusar3000

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

