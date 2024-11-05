Top track

October Drift

Scala
Tue, 5 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.73

About

Highly acclaimed indie rock collective October Drift have released their brand new single ‘Blame The Young’. ‘Blame The Young’ is about standing up against denial, be that on a personal level or seen in the wider spectrum of society. It tackles the blame a...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Kili
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

October Drift

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

