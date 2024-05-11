DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jarana & The Pueblo Project

Museo del Sarmiento
Sat, 11 May, 2:00 pm
PartyMálaga
€6.12
EL SÁBADO 11 DE MAYO JARANA SE VA A EL BORGE!!!! 🌳🌿🍃

Para la siguiente Jarana tenemos una colaboración que nos apetece mucho y es que The pueblo project nos invitan a este maravilloso pueblo de la Axarquía para nuestra próxima fiesta. Siempre hemos que...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Jarana.
Venue

Museo del Sarmiento

Calle Río 31, 29718 El Borge, provincia de Málaga, España
Doors open2:00 pm

