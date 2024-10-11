DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hackney Comedy Experience with Simon Amstell

EartH
Fri, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £25.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre. Show: 8pm |Doors 7pm

Headlining October’s show is SIMON AMSTELL – Bafta nominee, Netflix star and former Never Mind the Buzzcocks host.

Plus Live at the Apollo star NINA CONTI, Mock the Week’s FELICITY WARD*...

Presented by Plosive.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Simon Amstell, Nina Conti, Daman Bamrah and 2 more

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.