Top track

Sir Coxson Sound - Many Moods Of Coxsone

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spring Bank Holiday Reggae Special

Hootananny Brixton
Mon, 27 May, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sir Coxson Sound - Many Moods Of Coxsone
Got a code?

About

After the big huge show last yeat, we are back with another FREE Reggae Bank Holiday Spring Special, directly after the festival in Brockwell Park.

LINEUP

Sir Coxsone

Outernational Sound

Fizzy G B2B Kaptin Barret

+ More

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.