Home Club w/ Remota

Siroco
Sat, 11 May, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Con un ojo en San Isidro y otro en La Pilarica, el segundo encuentro del mes concebido para el 11 de mayo es el resultado del junte con la plataforma zaragozana Remota. Una noche en la que los ritmos techno más candentes harán las delicias de los seguidore...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Siroco Club y Home Club
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Silvia Torres, 1st Degree

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 am

