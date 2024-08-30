Top track

Xhosa Cole - Andy's Shuffle - Radio Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Xhosa Cole + Hill Collective

Peckham Levels
Fri, 30 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Xhosa Cole - Andy's Shuffle - Radio Edit
Got a code?

About

For this very special evening we will start with a performance by Hill Collective, followed by Xhosa Cole and finally a combined group improvisation with all the musicians involved.

Critically acclaimed saxophonist, flautist and composer, Xhosa Cole is an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Levels.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Xhosa Cole

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.