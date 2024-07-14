DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Line-up :
Ioan Streba, clarinette et direction
Hervé Pouliquen, contrebasse et voix
Aurélien Robert, guitare
Ghali Hadefi, guitare
D'origine roumaine, Ioan Streba vit en France depuis plus de 25 ans. Il accompagne depuis cette époque les plus grands a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.