DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
¡Cheek to cheek junto a Salvaora Brown presentan:
¡Boogie Nights!
Sumérgete en una era de exceso, ritmo, brillo y sensualidad.
Una noche que combina la elegancia del Burlesque con las buenas vibras de los años 80. Una experiencia única llena de ritmo, h...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.