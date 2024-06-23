Top track

Belushi Speed Ball - My Favorite Color is Pizza

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Belushi Speed Ball + Joe Buck Yourself

Lily's Snack Bar
Sun, 23 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsBoone
$12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Belushi Speed Ball - My Favorite Color is Pizza
Got a code?

About

Belushi Speed Ball are a Kentucky-based band founded in 2013 as a studio project amongst friends with a penchant for cliché crossover thrash. Their first live performances came soon after, enthralling a rapidly growing fanbase with a uniquely interactive b...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Lily's Snack Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hempire, Joe Buck Yourself, Belushi Speed Ball

Venue

Lily's Snack Bar

455 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.