Surf Curse presents Cmon Cmon Screening

Brain Dead Studios
Thu, 16 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Surf Curse presents C'mon C'mon Screening live at the Brain Dead Theater with Intro by the band !! Presented by Sid The Cat

All Ages
Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Surf Curse

Venue

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

