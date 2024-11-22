Top track

XS

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Anaïs MVA

Décadanse
Fri, 22 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

XS
Got a code?

About

Jeune autrice-compositrice-interprète formée sur les bancs du conservatoire, ANAÏS MVA possède un solide répertoire et de nombreux fans à seulement 22 ans. Depuis quelque mois, c’est sur TikTok qu’elle dévoile, sans filtre et par petits morceaux, des chans...

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent
Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Bleu Citron
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ANAÏS MVA

Venue

Décadanse

1 Boulevard Henry Orrion, 44000 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.