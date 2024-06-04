DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Assenza sparsa FringeMi Festival

Radici - Bottega di Quartiere
Tue, 4 Jun, 9:30 pm
TheatreMilano
Free
Se questo evento è sold out non preoccuparti. Abbiamo tenuto metà della sala ad accesso libero fino a esaurimento posti: vieni direttamente all’evento!

CREDITI

Di e con: Luca Oldani
Dramaturg: Jacopo Bottani
Audio di:
Dott. Paolo Malacarne, Dott. U...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da PRAXIS.

Radici - Bottega di Quartiere

Via Dolomiti 11, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open9:15 pm

