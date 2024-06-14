DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On their way to the Bentonia Blues Festival, Ryan Lee Crosby & Grant Smith will be playing new songs on 12 string and calabash, as well as material from the Bruce Watson produced Winter Hill Blues (recorded in Memphis). Willie Farmer and his trio will play...
