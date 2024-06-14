DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

From Winter Hill to Duck Hill: Blues All Night Long

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsMemphis
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On their way to the Bentonia Blues Festival, Ryan Lee Crosby & Grant Smith will be playing new songs on 12 string and calabash, as well as material from the Bruce Watson produced Winter Hill Blues (recorded in Memphis). Willie Farmer and his trio will play...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Crosstown Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

