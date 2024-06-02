DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get ready for Red Bull Bring The Vim, the ultimate Afro Dance showdown at BOXPARK Croydon on Sunday 2nd June.
Hosted by self-proclaimed “energy provider” Remi Burgz, and judged by none other than the Afro Dance trailblazers, HomeBros and Miss Lulu, this e...
No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the door. Please purchase your tickets in advance.
If you require accessibility accommodations, please purchase an accessibility needs ticket. Once you have purchased this ticket, our team will be in contact with you to discuss your specific requirements further. Please note that if accessibility needs tickets are sold out, this indicates that we have reached capacity with disability access. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.
Please note that guests arriving before 5pm will receive a complimentary raffle ticket, giving you the chance to win 2 x The Recipe tickets. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity!
We kindly remind you that doors will close promptly at 6pm, and entry will not be permitted after this time. Your punctuality and cooperation are greatly appreciated to ensure a smooth event experience for everyone.
